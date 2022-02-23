Sunrun’s (RUN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research report report published on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN opened at $20.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.04. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $74,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,136 shares of company stock valued at $954,953 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 231,288 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Sunrun by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 65,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 83,377 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sunrun by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,651,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,684,000 after acquiring an additional 502,505 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.