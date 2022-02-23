SunOpta (STKL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect SunOpta to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STKL opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $784,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SunOpta by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,119,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 451,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in SunOpta by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 71,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

