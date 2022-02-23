Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 43,722 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 43,722 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

EVN traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $12.18. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,449. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $14.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

