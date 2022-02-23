Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,955,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

ISRG traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,572. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.