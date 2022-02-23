Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.22. 46,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,155,529. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

