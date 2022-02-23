Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

Shares of TT stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,774. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $149.61 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.38 and its 200-day moving average is $184.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,140 shares of company stock worth $20,992,811. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

