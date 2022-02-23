Studio City International (MSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MSC opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. Studio City International has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $572.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.