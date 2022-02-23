Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strattec Security from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Strattec Security from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:STRT opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. Strattec Security has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $150.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Strattec Security by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 610,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 573.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 120,035 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 37,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

