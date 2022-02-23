Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 5,364 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in América Móvil by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

AMX stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.92. 176,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,968. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

