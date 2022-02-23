Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Buys 147 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,494,399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,417 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,552,000 after purchasing an additional 591,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,712 shares of company stock worth $2,233,087. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.29.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $7.42 on Wednesday, reaching $402.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $549.74. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $406.65 and a 12-month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.