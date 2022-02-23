Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 4,788 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 24,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,655,000 after acquiring an additional 742,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 760,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,645,000 after acquiring an additional 24,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.08. 435,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,320,869. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.