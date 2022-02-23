StockNews.com Upgrades Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) to Buy

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Shares of NYSE:KDP opened at $38.57 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
