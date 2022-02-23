StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Beindorff acquired 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $34,886.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in LifeVantage during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,234,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,563 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

