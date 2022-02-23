StockNews.com Downgrades Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to Hold

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.62.
Shares of PBR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 38,856,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,723,199. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
