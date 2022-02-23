StockNews.com Downgrades Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to Hold

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.62.

Shares of PBR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 38,856,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,723,199. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 36,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,803 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

