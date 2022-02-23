StockNews.com Downgrades KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Hold

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

KLAC has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $355.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $399.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

