StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWP opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.66. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

