StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.19. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $234,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

