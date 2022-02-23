STERIS plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

STERIS has raised its dividend payment by 27.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. STERIS has a payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect STERIS to earn $8.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Get STERIS alerts:

NYSE:STE opened at $229.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.39. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that STERIS will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STE. JMP Securities upped their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in STERIS by 222.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,581,000 after purchasing an additional 286,093 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in STERIS by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in STERIS by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.