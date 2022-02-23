Stealth Hits Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Stealth has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $1,267.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00013777 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007995 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

