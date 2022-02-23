StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,189,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,263 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.92% of StarTek worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in StarTek by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in StarTek by 582.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in StarTek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in StarTek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of StarTek stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. StarTek, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $199.94 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRT shares. TheStreet downgraded StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on StarTek in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StarTek has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

StarTek Profile

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

