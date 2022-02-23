STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $63.20

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.20 and last traded at $63.29, with a volume of 26246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.61. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.26 and a beta of 0.92.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

