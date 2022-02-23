Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 7,116 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,116 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $107.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.64.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

