Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $4.42 Million Investment in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Avis Budget Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,657,000 after purchasing an additional 223,823 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,889,000 after acquiring an additional 153,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,466,000 after purchasing an additional 294,439 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period.

Shares of CAR opened at $150.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.75 and its 200-day moving average is $177.48. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,056.40%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

