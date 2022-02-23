Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,933 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.12% of H&R Block worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 295.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 311,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 232,365 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in H&R Block by 26.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 823,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after acquiring an additional 172,022 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:HRB opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

