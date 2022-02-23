Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 28,536 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of New Relic worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in New Relic by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in New Relic by 1.9% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 26,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEWR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.78.

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $179,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,843 shares of company stock valued at $9,296,328 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.07 and a 200-day moving average of $91.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The firm had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

