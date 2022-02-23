SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPXC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair lowered shares of SPX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPX presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SPX has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $68.24.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of SPX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in SPX by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 756,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after acquiring an additional 101,352 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in SPX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in SPX by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

