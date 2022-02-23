Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.78.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of SR stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,505. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.69. Spire has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Spire by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,210,000 after buying an additional 55,164 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Spire by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Spire by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Spire by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 432,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Spire by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 254,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.