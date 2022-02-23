SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,245 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,858,000 after purchasing an additional 50,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 314.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 168,479 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 176,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,828,000.

XTN stock opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $77.94 and a twelve month high of $100.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.52.

