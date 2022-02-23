SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 2,122.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 415.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.47. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

