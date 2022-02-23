SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,921 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.79% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 589.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.39. 58,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,530. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.20. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

