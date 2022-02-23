SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,453 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $22,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,284,000 after acquiring an additional 115,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,453,000 after acquiring an additional 84,577 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,298,000 after acquiring an additional 126,031 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,098,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $177.49 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $178.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.29.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

