SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.8% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.05. 459,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,243,796. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

