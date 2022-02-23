SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Trading Up 0.1%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $20.70. Approximately 481,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,079,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 630,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after acquiring an additional 110,132 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,991,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,773,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 216,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 55,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter.

