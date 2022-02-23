SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 2.3% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. FC Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $$45.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 98,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,854. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

