SpartanNash (SPTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $966.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.71. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

