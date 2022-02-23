SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.590-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.45. 44,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $614.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.66.

SP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 267.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 115,851 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 390.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

