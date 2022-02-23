SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.590-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of SP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.45. 44,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $614.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.66.
SP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
SP Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)
SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.
