Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

SON opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

