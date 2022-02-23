Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $8.27. 8,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,797. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $377.79 million, a P/E ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 57.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 24,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

