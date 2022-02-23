Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

NYSE SOI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.27. 6,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $377.79 million, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 57.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

