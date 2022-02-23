Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,297 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 225.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth $58,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA stock opened at $208.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $192.04 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

