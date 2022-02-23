Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCCAF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCCAF remained flat at $$25.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.73. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

