SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.31

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3108 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend by 7.8% over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 909.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $7.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

SL Green Realty stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.01. 5,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,038. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.42. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $65.95 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 53.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.36 to $84.51 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.05.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,036 shares of company stock worth $1,007,930. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

