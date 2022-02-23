SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 93.99% and a negative net margin of 21.91%.

Shares of SKYT stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,277. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.39. SkyWater Technology has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.42.

A number of research firms have commented on SKYT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In related news, CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $1,325,852.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Cmi Oxbow Partners, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $3,084,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,660 shares of company stock worth $4,938,432.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

