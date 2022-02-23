Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.45 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,561. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 175,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 40,443 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

