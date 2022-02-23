Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Capri by 47.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.05.

NYSE CPRI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.59. 34,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,751. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.17.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

