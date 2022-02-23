Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 587 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Chevron by 238.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $3,546,123.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 636,765 shares of company stock worth $84,153,866 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.55. The company had a trading volume of 300,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,087,097. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.01. The company has a market cap of $261.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

