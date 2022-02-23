Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,369 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after buying an additional 507,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.44. 186,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,824,884. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.10 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

