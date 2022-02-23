Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baymount Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,823 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,520,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,656,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after buying an additional 946,390 shares during the last quarter.

SLV stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,774,502. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.58. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

