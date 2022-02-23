Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,819 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter worth $2,954,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 392.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 15.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 188.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,598 shares during the period.

SPXL stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.65. The stock had a trading volume of 566,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,432,248. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $147.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.14.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

