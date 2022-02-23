Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $247.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth about $162,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

